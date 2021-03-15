Rosenblatt Securities Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $81.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 261,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588,008. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,286,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

