Rotten Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Rotten has a market cap of $837,730.65 and $16,912.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00664409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 64,284,121 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.