Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €119.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €119.00 ($140.00) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.22 ($109.67).

Shares of ZAL stock traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €85.40 ($100.47). 502,640 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €93.13 and a 200 day moving average of €85.40.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

