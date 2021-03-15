Royal Bank of Canada Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $11.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

