Royal Bank of Canada Increases Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $29.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPI. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.50 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

