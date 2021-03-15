Royal Bank of Canada Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$11.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

TSE CWX traded up C$0.25 on Monday, reaching C$8.83. The company had a trading volume of 417,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,098. The firm has a market capitalization of C$688.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.22.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

