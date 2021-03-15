Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €208.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.31 ($228.60).

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down €1.82 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €190.22 ($223.79). 1,217,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €198.18 ($233.15). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.14.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

