Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.91

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.91 and traded as high as C$116.80. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$115.92, with a volume of 2,414,369 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$165.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

