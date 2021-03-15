Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 27.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $4.09 on Monday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,976. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,899,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,028,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 417,233 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

