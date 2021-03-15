Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.31. 289,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,976. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.