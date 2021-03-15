Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

RCL stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,976. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

