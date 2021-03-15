Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 635

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 368 ($4.81).

RMG traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 503.40 ($6.58). The company had a trading volume of 2,956,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 443.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 507.80 ($6.63). The company has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 228.82.

In other news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

