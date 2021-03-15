Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $195,170 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

