RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 5.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 1,603,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,109,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,600 over the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in RPC by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 133.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 391,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in RPC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

