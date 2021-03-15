RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

RTL Group (EBR:RTL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.74).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.