RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €53.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.74).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.