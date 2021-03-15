Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Raised to $20.00 at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

RUBY stock traded up $13.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. 539,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

