Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading Down 53.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $203.61 or 0.00372898 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $761,312.15 and approximately $131,954.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00552145 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

