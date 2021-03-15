Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 944,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 647,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $110.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

