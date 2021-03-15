RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Shares Down 10.3%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s share price fell 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.30. 568,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 361,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

