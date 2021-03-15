RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Shares Down 10.3%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s share price fell 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.30. 568,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 361,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.07.
RYB Education Company Profile (NYSE:RYB)
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
