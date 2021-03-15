Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $206,281.13 and approximately $701.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,530.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.11 or 0.03173727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.51 or 0.00358226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.88 or 0.00933797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.31 or 0.00386182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00335227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00240998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,177,162 coins and its circulating supply is 28,059,849 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.