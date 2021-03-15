Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,031 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up approximately 1.5% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 35,493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 205,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 738,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.