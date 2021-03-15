Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.87

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 376986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

