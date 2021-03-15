SAFE DEAL Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00005668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $133,202.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00552145 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 406,820 coins and its circulating supply is 379,678 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

