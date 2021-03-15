Safe Haven Market Capitalization Tops $17.90 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $777.39 or 0.01426354 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.