Safe Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Safe has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $64,048.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.