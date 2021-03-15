Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 11th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.76. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.25.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.