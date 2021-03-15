SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $95,210.47 and $278.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

