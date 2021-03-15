Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $8.09. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 75,515 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

