SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $322,833.96 and $9,745.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,448,384 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

