Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAPMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 1,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.