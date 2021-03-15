Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) were down 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 919,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,122,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock worth $56,533. 59.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

