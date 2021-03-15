salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 3.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 506.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 95,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 17,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.80 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

