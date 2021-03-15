salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4,419.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.51. 137,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

