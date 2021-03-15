salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.26. 177,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

