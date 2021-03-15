salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 311,498 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $70,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $209.86. 150,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average of $238.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

