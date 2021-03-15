Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.79

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.79 and traded as high as $47.53. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 6,097 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

