Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,538 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Sally Beauty worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $21.28 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.