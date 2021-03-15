Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,377. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

