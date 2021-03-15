Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 44,043 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.