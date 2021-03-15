Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.14 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

NEE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 180,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,301. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

