Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.31 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,643,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,313,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,675,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period.

IGV traded down $3.78 on Monday, hitting $345.66. 861,049 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.30. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

