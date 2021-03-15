Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $2 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned 7.83% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,294. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

