Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $5.08 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.59. 56,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,959. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

