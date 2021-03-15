Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,518,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 94,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,114. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.93.

