Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.1% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,524,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,758 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,612 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.