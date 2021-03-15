SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.48. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 244,157 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $159.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,302 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

