Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €106.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

SAN traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during trading on Monday, hitting €79.92 ($94.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.11. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

