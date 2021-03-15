Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA:SAN traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €79.92 ($94.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.11.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

