SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SAP worth $183,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,199,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $123.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

